Morgan Stanley Lowers World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Equal Weight

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 66.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 577.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.