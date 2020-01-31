Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $20.76, 148,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 63,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

