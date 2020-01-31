Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Mosaic worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $4,456,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 95,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

