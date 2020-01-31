Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $274.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSCI. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.20.

MSCI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,294. Msci has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $293.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.10.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Msci will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Msci by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

