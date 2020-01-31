Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 677,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.09. 115,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $479,893.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,638.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $118,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 608,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $961,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,577,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 150.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

