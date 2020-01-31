Mullen Group Ltd Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

MTL stock opened at C$9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.90. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$7.30 and a 1-year high of C$12.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37. The firm has a market cap of $950.76 million and a PE ratio of -55.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.85%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

