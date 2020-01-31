Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. 4,865,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 in the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

