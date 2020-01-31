Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Guggenheim currently has a $86.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MYOK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group reissued an average rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

MYOK opened at $69.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $295,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,325,444.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,709.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,929 shares of company stock worth $6,197,464 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Myokardia by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Myokardia by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Myokardia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Myokardia by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

