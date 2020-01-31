Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 553,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 433,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYO shares. Roth Capital downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.