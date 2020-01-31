Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its Q2 guidance at $0.30-0.32 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYGN opened at $28.28 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

MYGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

