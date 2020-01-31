Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Update

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 31,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NBR stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $854.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBR. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 122,562 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 797,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

