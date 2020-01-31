Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 14%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price dropped 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 519,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 908,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)
Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.
