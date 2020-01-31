Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 14%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price dropped 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 519,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 908,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

