NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Trading Down 0.5%

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.75, approximately 425 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Separately, ValuEngine cut NASB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $339.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter.

About NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

