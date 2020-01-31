Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,290. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

