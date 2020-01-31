National Bank Financial Cuts Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTE. CIBC dropped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.46.

TSE:GTE traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.45 million and a P/E ratio of 655.00. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$3.51.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$174.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

