National Bank Financial Cuts Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target to C$1.75

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HNL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.35 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.51.

Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$1.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Horizon North Logistics has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.44. The company has a market cap of $175.34 million and a P/E ratio of -18.89.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

