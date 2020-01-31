National Bank Financial Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) to Underperform

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$20.00. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.27.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.12. 2,143,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,108. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.93.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

