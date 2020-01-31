National Bank Financial Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$16.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.83.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

