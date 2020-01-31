National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFG. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 168,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 254.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,837 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.