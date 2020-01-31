National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,217.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NNN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

