Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 889,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nautilus by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 345,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 17,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $94.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

