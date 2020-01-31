Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 105,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,235. The company has a market capitalization of $678.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.20. Navigator has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 164.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

