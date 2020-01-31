Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:NNA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 190,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,801. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $88.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.64%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is presently -15.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.