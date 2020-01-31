NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) Shares Up 0.5%

NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.85, 33,763 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 334,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

