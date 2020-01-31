Needham & Company LLC Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $341.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $331.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMO. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.67.

TMO stock opened at $319.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $240.59 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

