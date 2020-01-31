Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AKCA. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of AKCA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.44. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

