Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEPT shares. TheStreet lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEPT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. 776,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.70. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 187.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. Research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

