New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $129.19

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $133.43, but opened at $129.19. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares last traded at $123.43, with a volume of 2,344,200 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.43.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

