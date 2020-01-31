New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $11.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 345,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $12,988,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 174,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $823,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

