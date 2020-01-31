New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 79,509 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Hanesbrands worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.