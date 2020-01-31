New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $47,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,407,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 365,122 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $8,671,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.21 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

