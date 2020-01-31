New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.71. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

