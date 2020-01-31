New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Old Republic International worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto 44,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.