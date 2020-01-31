New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.81 Million Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $65,990,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 159.4% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $10,202,831. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

NYSE ANET opened at $231.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.16 and a 200-day moving average of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

