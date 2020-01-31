New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 121.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

