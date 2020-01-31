Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.82, 302 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

Newater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWA)

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

