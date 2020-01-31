News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $14.01 on Friday. News has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.44.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

NWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

