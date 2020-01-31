News (NASDAQ:NWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut News from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get News alerts:

News stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 616,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.44. News has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in News by 838.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in News by 80.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.