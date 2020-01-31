NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,805 Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XMVM opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.