NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 897,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 311,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 383,668 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $43.36 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

In other news, CFO David Hibbert Watson purchased 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,354.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.