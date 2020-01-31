NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $50,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $62,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

