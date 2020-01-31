NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $54,000 Stock Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 322.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124,876 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. HSBC lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

NYSE:SQM opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

