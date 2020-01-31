NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 180.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $885,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $135,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $960,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,424 shares of company stock worth $12,212,740. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

