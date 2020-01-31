NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,003 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UE. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 619.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.64 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

