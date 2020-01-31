NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,557 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the third quarter worth $26,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.