NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,083 Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PUI opened at $36.58 on Friday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

