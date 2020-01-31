NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.52. The stock had a trading volume of 87,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $173.35 and a 1-year high of $270.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

