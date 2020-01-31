NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $26.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EGOV. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NIC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 561,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,926. NIC has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIC will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in NIC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in NIC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NIC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

