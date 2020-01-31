Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

LGND opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 33.15 and a quick ratio of 32.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

