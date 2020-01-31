Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wellington Shields downgraded Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

MIDD opened at $113.78 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.42.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

